Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 26, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 551,080 as of Friday, including 14,326 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 3,011 new cases and 35 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 548,069 cases and 14,291 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average around 6%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,791 on Monday, the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 74 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 70,700 on Monday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 25 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 419,600 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 99.3 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.1 million have died. More than 55 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

A total of six cases of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus have been identified in Michigan so far, according to health officials.

Michigan’s first known case of the new strain, believed to potentially more deadly, was found in a Washtenaw County woman on Jan. 16. The Washtenaw County Health Department announced Saturday, Jan. 23 that four additional cases of the virus variant, also known as B117, have been identified in county residents.

A sixth case has been identified in a Wayne County man.

Michigan restaurants will officially be allowed to resume indoor dining Feb. 1 with a curfew and other COVID-19 safety restrictions in place.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its next COVID-19 order Friday. The revised restrictions go into effect Feb. 1 and last three weeks, until Feb. 21.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order will allow indoor dining at restaurants, concessions at entertainment venues such as casinos, movie theaters and stadiums, personal services requiring mask removal and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.

“The pause has worked,” Whitmer said. “The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and hospitals have dramatically reduced cases and we have saved lives. Now, we are confident that starting Feb. 1, restaurants can resume indoor dining with safety measures in place.”

“We are pleased to see the improvements in case rates, hospitalizations and percent positivity that have allowed us to reopen more activities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “However, we must remain vigilant, especially since we now have a new more easily transmitted variant of this virus present in our state.”

Michigan’s risk for a coronavirus outbreak has recently decreased -- but has not altogether vanished -- nearly one month into the new year, according to data from Covid Act Now.

The state of Michigan is now labeled as “high” risk for a coronavirus outbreak by Covid Act Now -- a group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders that monitors and identifies each state’s risk level for a COVID-19 outbreak.

A screenshot of Covid Act Now's map of the U.S. with states color-coded according to their "Covid Risk Level." Michigan is labeled as "at risk" of a COVID outbreak, while most other states are considered to be experiencing an "active or imminent outbreak," according to data. Photo courtesy of Covid Act Now's website. -- Jan. 21, 2020 (Covid Act Now)

At the beginning of 2021, Michigan -- like much of the country -- was considered to be experiencing an “active or imminent outbreak,” which is a “critical” risk level. As of Thursday, Jan. 21, the state’s risk level has decreased due to fewer new COVID-19 cases reported each day, as the remainder of the country continues to struggle with virus spread.

Michigan is one of only five states labeled as high risk for an outbreak, which is the orange color on Covid Act Now’s national map. Three states -- California, Arizona and South Carolina -- are colored maroon, meaning they are experiencing a “severe” coronavirus outbreak. All remaining states, except Hawaii, are colored crimson on the map, which is considered the critical risk level. Hawaii is labeled as experiencing “slow disease growth.”

Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to show a projection of when other phases can expect to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan recently moved into the 1B phase, which includes essential workers like teachers and opens up appointments for residents over the age of 65. Some counties have started vaccinating at this level, while some are still waiting to increase vaccine supply.

The preliminary timeline is fluid. It states very clearly, “Dates are estimated and expected to change based on vaccine availability.” And vaccine availability is limited right now -- but it should be improving in the near future.

Michigan is moving on to a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, including teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the new phase of vaccinations will begin Monday, Jan. 11.

“We are pleased to move the state forward in the next stage of vaccinations,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and we especially want our first responders, teachers and older adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The strategy we are announcing today is efficient, effective, and equitable, focusing on making vaccine available to those who have the highest level of risk, whether it is because of where they work or because of their age.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is “strongly encouraging” Michigan public schools to reopen for in-person learning by the beginning of March.

Public schools in Michigan were shut down during the fall due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Their buildings have been closed for about two months -- since the state reported thousands of COVID-19 cases per day in November.

“The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely,” Whitmer said. “Over the last 10 months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely followed the data and have learned that schools can establish a low risk of transmission by ensuring that everyone wears a mask and adopting careful infection prevention protocols.

I strongly encourage districts to provide as much face-to-face learning as possible, and my administration will work closely with them to get it done.”

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Jan. 1:

Jan. 1 -- 2,994 new cases

Jan. 2 -- 2,995 new cases

Jan. 3 -- 2,496 new cases

Jan. 4 -- 2,496 new cases

Jan. 5 -- 2,291 new cases

Jan. 6 -- 4,326 new cases

Jan. 7 -- 4,015 new cases

Jan. 8 -- 3,625 new cases

Jan. 9 -- 2,706 new cases

Jan. 10 -- 2,268 new cases

Jan. 11 -- 2,268 new cases

Jan. 12 -- 1,994 new cases

Jan. 13 -- 2,694 new cases

Jan. 14 -- 2,698 new cases

Jan. 15 -- 2,598 new cases

Jan. 16 -- 1,932 new cases

Jan. 17 -- 1,421 new cases

Jan. 18 -- 1,422 new cases

Jan. 19 -- 1,738 new cases

Jan. 20 -- 2,031 new cases

Jan. 21 -- 2,165 new cases

Jan. 22 -- 2,157 new cases

Jan. 23 -- 1,601 new cases

Jan. 25 -- 3,011 new cases (case count for two days)

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Jan. 1:

Jan. 1 -- 88 new deaths

Jan. 2 -- 89 new deaths

Jan. 3 -- 40 new deaths

Jan. 4 -- 40 new deaths

Jan. 5 -- 189 new deaths (117 from vital records)

Jan. 6 -- 51 new deaths

Jan. 7 -- 176 new deaths (138 from vital records)

Jan. 8 -- 38 new deaths

Jan. 9 -- 222 new deaths (207 from vital records)

Jan. 10 -- 23 new deaths

Jan. 11 -- 24 new deaths

Jan. 12 -- 100 new deaths

Jan. 13 -- 32 new deaths

Jan. 14 -- 139 new deaths (107 from vital records)

Jan. 15 -- 29 new deaths

Jan. 16 -- 103 (90 from vital records)

Jan. 17 -- 10 new deaths

Jan. 18 -- 10 new deaths

Jan. 19 -- 41 new deaths

Jan. 20 -- 40 new deaths

Jan. 21 -- 148 new deaths (128 from vital records)

Jan. 22 -- 17 new deaths

Jan. 23 -- 221 new deaths (205 from vital records)

Jan. 25 -- 35 new deaths (count for two days)

