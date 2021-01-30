Nightside Report Jan. 29, 2021: Teens charged with 1st degree murder in death of Uber driver in Detroit, 100 Metro Detroit Holocaust survivors receive COVID-19 vaccine

Teens charged with 1st degree murder in death of Uber driver in Detroit

DETROIT – Two Detroit teenagers have been charged as adults with first-degree murder after an Uber driver was found in an alley with fatal injuries from a hammer and knife attack, officials said.

Prosecutors said Devin McKee, 16, and Lanyah Brady, 15, order the Uber ride with every intention of robbing the driver. They were charged Friday with killing 60-year-old Timothy Perkins.

Police found Perkins in an alley near the intersection of Elmer and Lawrence streets with multiple stab wounds to his head, back and torso. His car was gone.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his stab injuries, officials said.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: When to expect significant snowfall this weekend

It looks like our weekend snow will top totals from our last accumulation, and we’ll see the last of the bitter cold Friday night as temperatures rise ahead of the snowfall.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID vaccine may soon be approved

There were lots of major developments Friday in the battle against coronavirus, including the first confirmed cases of the South Africa variant in the United States

The White House COVID-19 Response Team spoke about the highly-anticipated results of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase Three vaccine trials.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Michigan officials considering resuming high school winter sports sooner than planned

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is pushing for high school sports to resume before the current Feb. 21 deadline.

A lawsuit was expected to be filed with the goal of getting the state to allow winter sports before the deadline, but the lawsuit was put on hold Friday so the state and Let Them Play Inc. can talk about a new earlier deadline.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Thursday, Jan. 29, 2021 --