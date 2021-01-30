Wayne County ramps up vaccinations, receives more doses from the state

DETROIT – After state officials met with Wayne County executive Warren Evans, Wayne County will receive 8,375 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week from the state, an increase from the 4,350 doses Wayne County received this week.

However, the supply remains insufficient to expedite vaccinations of health providers, educators, and other high-priority essential workers currently underway.

RELATED: Detroit to expand COVID vaccinations three-fold

”I am fighting to ensure Wayne County receives the number of doses it needs based on a fair and equitable formula that reflects our population, the higher social vulnerability of many of our residents and our status as Michigan’s most diverse county,” Evans said. “I appreciate that the state is working to distribute a very limited vaccine supply to the entire state, but I think more work is needed to ensure a reliable and equitable supply.”

Ad

Evans said he met with state officials in Lansing Thursday because the Wayne County Public Health Division reportedly received fewer vaccines than health departments in other, less populated counties.

The disparity in vaccine allotment was slowing Wayne County’s efforts to vaccinate health providers, educators, and other high-priority essential workers under the state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B distribution plan, Evans said.

Under an agreement between Wayne County and local health systems, county residents 65 years of age and older are being vaccinated through those health systems.

”I will continue to press the state of Michigan until the Wayne County Public Health Division receives the amount of vaccine required to meet the needs of its residents,” Evans said.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Ad

Wayne County officials will begin vaccinating K-12 teachers and education workers Tuesday at its vaccination sites at Schoolcraft College and Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus in Taylor.

More information on Wayne County’s vaccination program can read on its official website here.