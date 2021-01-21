Meijer stores begin COVID vaccinations at some pharmacies in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Meijer stores have started vaccinating people at a few of its pharmacies in Wayne County.

Michigan state officials picked the supercenter chain as a vaccination partner to help meet its goal of giving 50,000 shots every day.

Meijer has 120 pharmacies in stores across Michigan, but they’re doing vaccinations clinics and they aren’t announcing them in advance.

Residents flocked to the Meijer store in Allen Park Thursday to get the vaccine.

Meijer is qualified as what the federal government calls a federal retail pharmacy. The state provides the vaccine on a weekly basis and Meijer is currently having vaccination clinics in Taylor, Westland, Livonia and Allen Park.

The current focus is those who are 65-years-old and older.

For more information or to register for a vaccine through Meijer, visit the official website here.

