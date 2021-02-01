Van Buren Township rehabilitation center patient missing after getting into vehicle with women

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a 37-year-old woman named Carissa Sheffield who went missing around midnight Sunday after walking away from the Rainbow Rehabilitation Center.

Sheffield is a patient at the center and disappeared then after getting into a green Ford Flex with two other women.

She is described as Black with braided black hair, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 227 pounds. Police do not have information on what she was wearing at the time.

Police warned that Sheffield is vulnerable to risky behavior due to mental health issues that include a closed head injury and schizophrenia.

She walks with a cane and limps on her right side. Sheffield also does not have her medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren Police Department at 734-699-8930.

