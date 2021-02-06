Community holds vigil to remember 12-year-old girl killed in Taylor vehicle crash

TAYLOR, Mich. – At the St. John Lutheran Church in Taylor, a few dozen people gathered to remember 12-year-old Phoebe Elliot.

Phoebe was killed in a vehicle crash in Taylor Wednesday morning.

“Phoebe was the nicest person ever. She was never mean to anyone” said Amy Lewandowski, who played softball with Phoebe. They were self-described as the clowns on the team.

Amy and her family wanted to make sure they didn’t miss a chance to honor the young girl.

“Phoebe was one of my best friends. I love Phoebe so much,” Amy said.

“She was an innocent child, she was a light. She was an amazing little girl. She had the biggest smile, a contagious smile, very energetic and happy” said Amy’s mother, Amanda Plemmons.

About a dozen Taylor police officers also came out -- some who were on the scene of the accident. Other people, many strangers, braved the cold weather to bring donations and stuffed animals, anything to support the family.

“We wanted to do our part to make sure that they knew that they have the support of the community” said Sara Taylor.

“It feels really important for people in the world to know that they are not alone because times like this, you need someone to lean on, you need support,” said Bryonna Taylor.