Macomb Township man arrested, charged with possessing sexually abusive material of children

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township man has been arrested and charged after an investigation uncovered child sexually abusive material, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a two-count warrant was issued for 42-year-old Michael Snay on aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using computers to commit a crime, both of which are felonies. Snay was arraigned Wednesday and given a $10,000 personal bond.

The sheriff’s office Macomb Area Computer Enforcement (MACE) team led the investigation, which began with a tip from the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit. MACE received information that someone was posting sexually abusive images on the internet. Detectives conducted an extensive search and uncovered videos of young girls 12 years old and under, in addition to materials containing bestiality.

Additional information, that was not provided, reportedly led detectives to Snay.

Officials said a search warrant was conducted on Feb. 9 at Snay’s home, where laptops, electronic storage devices, pornographic magazines and child erotic stories were found.

Officials said Snay is the only resident of the home and was taken into custody without incident following the search.

He is scheduled to return to court later this month.

