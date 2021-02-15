Man in custody after 25-year-old stabbed to death in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a 25-year-old Monroe man was stabbed to death.

The stabbing happened on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. at a Quality Inn at 1225 N. Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found the victim in the parking lot, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was another 25-year-old man in the hotel lobby who was taken into custody. According to police, the two men had been together earlier in the evening and for unknown reasons became involved in an altercation which led to the stabbing.

The victim’s identity will be revealed after the family is notified.

The other 25-year-old man was treated for injuries at a local hospital. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail. His identity will be released when he is formally charged.

Ad

Michigan State Police, City of Monroe Police Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and the Frenchtown Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

READ: More local news coverage