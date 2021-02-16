How snow can turn small issues into major problems for your home

DETROIT – While Michigan residents are used to winter storms, there are a lot of little things around the house that can become big problems if not given attention.

We’re starting with the most common problem area, the roof.

Gilbert’s Pro Hardware in St. Clair Shores has been around since the 1940s. It has seen its fair share of winter storms.

On Tuesday, the manager, Jennifer Carlo, gave Local 4 News a tour inside to point out the easiest ways to fix those winter time home blues.

First, we will begin with the roof.

Gutter tape is basically a cable almost like an extension cord that goes onto the roof. It helps keep that ice dam from building up on your roof which could cause water leaking into your house.

It could wreak havoc and cause a lot of problems because people do not properly remove the snow from the top of their roof.

Then there are those pesky pipes. You can still wrap your pipes around with something to prevent them from freezing. Do not forget the furnace. Those filters need to be changed every 90 days.

More additional snow is possible this upcoming Friday after Tuesday night’s heavy snowfall.

