Metro Detroit haircare business breaks through, expands beyond Ferndale store

DETROIT – Haith and Henry Johnson started Le’Host Hair in their basement and after years of hard work, they now have their products on the shelves of major stores.

It would have been a difficult feat without the coronavirus pandemic.

Le’Host products caught the eye of Walmart executives and the products now are on the shelves of the world’s largest retail store.

Haith Johnson said it’s hard to contain the excitement of seeing her products on the store shelves, so you can imagine the joy she felt when customers, friends and family members started sending her photos of her products.

Johnson was concerned she would lose her business when COVID struck, but she said a few prayers, kept her faith in her Lord and herself and found an incredible opportunity. She took the products she had been developing and selling at her brick-and-mortar store to Walmart, where she won a pitch contest to get her natural-hair and wig friendly products into stores.

Le’Host products are currently in about 200 Walmart stores, but they’ve been flying off the shelves. The business hopes they will be added to more stores.

More information on Le’Host Hair & Wigs can be found on its official website here.