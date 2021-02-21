Detroit police seek 3 men wanted for carjacking, separate shooting

DETROIT – Police are searching for three men wanted in connection with a carjacking and separate shooting that happened in the 24500 block of West Eight Mile Road in Detroit on the city’s west side.

Both of the incidents happened inside a parking lot in the area on Saturday, Feb. 13 at around 10:30 p.m. where the three armed men were spotted getting out of a Dodge Charger.

Two of the men approached a 32-year-old man who was getting ready to get into his car.

As the victim walked to the driver’s side of his car, the first carjacker started shooting at him. The victim was struck by the gunfire and injured.

Police say after being shot the victim stumbled a short distance through the parking lot and collapsed on the ground.

Then the shooter returned to the Dodge Charger while the second armed carjacker ran east through the parking lot to an unknown area.

Police say that while the shooting was taking place the third carjacker approached another 32-year-old man who was parked and sitting in a black Cadillac Escalade. He knocked on the victim’s window with an AK-47.

As the victim was getting out of the vehicle the third carjacker demanded items from him.

The third carjacker then got inside the victim’s car and drove off with it. Police say the victim in this situation was not injured.

Meanwhile, the victim who was shot went to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The black Cadillac Escalade was recovered a short time after it was taken on the east side of Detroit.

Police describe the first carjacker as a Black man wearing a mask, all black clothing and armed with an AK-47.

The second carjacker is described as a Black man wearing a mask and white hoodie underneath a dark colored coat with white pattern, black pants and boots.

Police say the third carjacker is a Black man who was wearing a mask, all black and armed with an AK-47.

The Dodge Charger the carjackers were initially spotted in has tinted windows and black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Photos from parking lot where crimes took place

The Dodge Charger the three carjackers were initially spotted in. (Detroit Police Department)

A closer look at the carjackers involved in the crime. (Detroit Police Department)