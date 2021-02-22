81-year-old mother from Westland set to receive COVID vaccine after struggle

WAYNE COUNTY, mich. – Last week, Local 4 spoke with a Westland Family that was unable to schedule a vaccine appointment for their 81-year-old mother.

Dorothy Bigalow, 81, is now set to receive the vaccine later this week. But there are other senior citizens struggling to get a vaccine.

READ: Wayne County family frustrated over 81-year-old mother’s inability to get vaccinated

Many seniors have been left behind in state and local COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Sue Woody’s mother, Dorothy Bigalow, did everything to try to get an appointment but the system failed her.

When Sue Woody spoke with Local 4 on Friday, there was an overwhelming response. The Administrator of Beaumont Dearborn personally spoke with Sue Woody on the phone on Saturday and scheduled a vaccine appointment for her for Wednesday.

There are thousands of other seniors just like Dorothy Bigalow still struggling for someone to pay the same attention to them.

Local 4 has been questioning Wayne County on how they could ignore seniors. On Tuesday, the county starts vaccinations at multiple sites and officials stress that you have to be a resident of where the clinic is being held to get an appointment.