Morning Briefing Feb. 22, 2021: Michigan restaurants survey results, Detroit’s best buildings bracket, new Wayne County vaccine clinics, weather outlook

We have the results from our restaurants survey asking our members how they feel about going back to dine-in service.

If you would like to participate in these surveys, please sign up here . We run more exclusive surveys through our membership program

We’ve launched a new bracket challenge to find out which of Detroit’s iconic and celebrated buildings is the best. Why? Just because. We all need something fun to do these days.

With the announcement that six new vaccination clinics will be opened at the beginning of this week, some seniors -- like 83-year-old Janice Coutilish -- are wondering will this finally be their chance the get the vaccine.

Starting Tuesday, the free clinics be opening will include Melvindale, Romulus, the city of Wayne, Canton Township and Plymouth will be paired together at one faculty along with Highland Park and Hamtramck. Seniors must contact the faculty closest to them to schedule an appointment.

Here’s what to expect today and this week:

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 579,919 as of Saturday, including 15,359 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 635 new cases and 63 additional deaths -- including 57 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 579,284 cases and 15,296 deaths.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Thursday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 814 on Saturday -- the lowest its been since September. The 7-day death average was 37 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,300 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since October.

Here’s a look at more of the data: