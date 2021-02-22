Mt. Clemens man arrested in connection with shooting of 18-year-old relative

Police say the victim was found at a nearby business in the area and taken to the hospital. He has been released from the hospital since then.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A 22-year-old gunman was arrested for shooting his 18-year-old relative in the upper right arm on Sunday around 11 p.m. in the area of North Broadway and Clemens streets, police say.

Both the shooter and victim live in Mount Clemens, although not together.

The shooter was arrested shortly after the incident in the area once officers were provided with a description of him.

Police say the victim was found at a nearby business in the area and taken to the hospital. He has been released from the hospital since then.

While at the scene of the crime officers found a loaded .40 handgun that was buried in the snow and a 9mm rifle.

The weapons along with shell casings were taken by police as evidence. Both guns are unregistered and neither the victim and gunman have a concealed pistol license.

The shooter is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail without bond for assault with intent to murder.

Ad

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Read more: Metro Detroit crime news