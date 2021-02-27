Detroit police: Man, 50, found shot to death inside his vehicle

DETROIT – Police are seeking information from the public following a fatal shooting in Detroit Friday night.

According to Detroit police, at about 11:23 p.m. Friday, a 50-year-old man was found shot to death inside of his 2019 Kia Stinger in the 2100 block of Annabelle Street.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

