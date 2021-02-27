Man on parole speeding 155 mph in Detroit arrested for reckless driving

DETROIT – A man on parole was arrested and jailed Friday after speeding 155 mph in a 55 mph driving zone.
Police say the man was speeding on the Lodge Freeway near 8 Mile inside of a Dodge Charger.
He was arrested for reckless driving and is being held in the Detroit Detention Center while the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.
After searching the man’s vehicle police found a loaded handgun inside of it.
METRO SOUTH POST ACTIVITY: On 2/26, while on patrol on northbound Lodge near Eight Mile, troopers stopped a Dodge Charger for driving 155 M.P.H. in a posted 55 M.P.H. Troopers placed the driver under arrest for reckless driving and a search of the vehicle was completed. pic.twitter.com/ajT1WRtAaC— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 27, 2021