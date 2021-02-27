Man on parole speeding 155 mph in Detroit arrested for reckless driving

Police say the man was speeding on the Lodge Freeway near 8 Mile inside of a Dodge Charger.

DETROIT – A man on parole was arrested and jailed Friday after speeding 155 mph in a 55 mph driving zone.

He was arrested for reckless driving and is being held in the Detroit Detention Center while the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.

After searching the man’s vehicle police found a loaded handgun inside of it.

