STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One person died and two were injured in a house fire that happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Haff Drive in Sterling Heights.

When officers and firefighters arrived to help put the fire out the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire is being investigated by both the city’s police and fire departments.

As of now the cause of the fire is still unknown.