Woman speaks out after car struck by Detroit fire engine driven by firefighter accused of being drunk

DETROIT – A woman’s car was struck by a Detroit fire engine on Feb. 21.

The woman’s sister was sick inside a home on the city’s east side and when Detroit Fire Department Squad Six arrived at the scene, a 26-year-old firefighter behind the wheel of a $500,000 rescue vehicle struck her car.

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating what they’re calling a dinner, but sources are calling it a big party at Engine 50, on Detroit’s east side.

Sources told the Local 4 Defenders there was drinking, a lot of drinking and members of Squad Six were on duty and drove the fire engine to the party.

It’s been more than a week since the incident, and the woman said she still hasn’t heard from anyone about her car.

She said she’s still in shock. She said she hasn’t gotten any word from the fire department or from Detroit police, who took an accident report.

Her car sat in the same spot for a week, until she had to drive it to work on Monday.

She reached out to a lawyer. She said the lawyer wants to hold the fire department accountable for fixing her car.