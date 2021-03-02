36ºF

Water main break on Pontiac Trail in West Bloomfield Township causes traffic delays

Lanes closed for repair work

The repair work and lane closures in West Bloomfield Township are expected to last into Tuesday evening. (WSLS)

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A water main break on Pontiac Trail just east of Haggerty Road in West Bloomfield Township has lanes closed for repair work, the Road Commission for Oakland County announced Tuesday afternoon.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction causing major traffic delays, the group added.

The repair work and lane closures are expected to last into Tuesday evening.

Drivers are advised to use a different route.

