Toledo woman crashes through traffic barrier, plummets 24 feet into Monroe County water outlet

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Toledo woman is seriously injured after she crashed her car through a traffic barrier and plummeted 24 feet into a Monroe County water outlet, deputies said.

Officials said the 33-year-old woman was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (March 2) on northbound US 23.

At some point when she was north of Sterns Road in Whiteford Township, the woman drove off the roadway to the west and into the median, police said.

The Impala continued north and crashed into a traffic barrier over the Ottawa Lake Outlet, according to authorities. The car went through the barrier and plummeted 24 feet into the water outlet, deputies said.

Ad

Officials transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if there were any other factors in the crash.

Monroe County deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.