Detroit mayor: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine will be key part of our expansion

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told City Council on Friday that he expects to the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to be “a key part of our expansion of vaccine centers” when the city receives it in the next shipment.

Duggan said a second site will open to offer the J&J vaccine.

Here’s the mayor’s statement Friday, March 5:

“Every single eligible Detroiter can call today, make an appointment, and will receive a Moderna/Pfizer vaccine next week at the TCF center.

As vaccine eligibility expands, Detroit will open a second site offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

I have full confidence that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is both safe and effective. We are making plans now for Johnson & Johnson to be a key part of our expansion of vaccine centers and are looking forward to receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the next allocation.”

Schedule an appointment by calling: 313-230-0505