Detroit expands vaccine eligibility to manufacturing employees living or working in city

DETROIT – Thousands of manufacturing employees living or working in Detroit are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine under another expansion of access announced Tuesday by Mayor Mike Duggan.

The eligibility includes Detroit residents working at manufacturing plants in the city or the suburbs, as well as suburban residents employed at manufacturers located inside Detroit.

According to the City of Detroit, the largest manufacturing employers inside Detroit include the Stellantis-FCA’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant and new Mack Avenue Assembly plant, as well as employees at Ford supplier Flex-N-Gate and FCA supplier Dakkota, among others.

“Manufacturing requires large numbers of employees to work in relatively close proximity to each other day after day, so we felt it was important to prioritize them as a group to protect them, the public and our economy,” Mayor Duggan said.

Duggan added that all employees at the JNAP and Mack Jeep plants will be vaccinated on site in a partnership between Stellantis and Ascension Health. The company will be contacting employees at the Jeep plant directly to schedule their appointments.

Duggan appeared with UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada at the Detroit Police Department Tuesday to announce the essential worker designation.

Duggan said that Stellantis and other employers will be given more detailed instructions on the program in the coming days.

“Today’s announcement on available vaccines for the UAW members in Detroit is welcome news,” said Estrada. We thank the Mayor and the City of Detroit for this opportunity. This will add another layer of protection for the workers who have worked hard and dedicated themselves to ensure the economy of Detroit and Michigan continues strong during this pandemic. We also thank the company for their efforts.”

Any other large manufacturer located in the City of Detroit who would like to on site vaccinations should contact their liaison at Detroit at Work.

All other eligible manufacturing employees can schedule their appointments at TCF by calling 313-230-0505.

Employees will need to show proof of employment (pay stub, company ID) when they arrive at TCF on the day of appointment.

Senior Saturdays expands again

The City of Detroit is expanding its delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Detroiters (seniors ages 60 and older with chronic conditions, and those ages 65 and older) with the addition of two new Senior Saturday locations starting this weekend. The complete list of locations and dates is:

(NEW) Greater Emmanuel COGIC at 19190 Schaefer, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27 (NEW) New Providence Baptist at 18211 Plymouth, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27 Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Road. 3/6, 3/13 and 3/20 Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort Street. 3/6, 3/13 and 3/20 Fellowship Chapel at 7707 W. Outer Drive. 3/6 (second doses begin 3/13) Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre. 3/6 (second doses begin 3/13)

The time for each Senior Saturday location is 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., except Fellowship Chapel, which will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., due to higher demand. Up to 500 doses of the vaccine will be available at every location each day. The added locations will increase the city’s Senior Saturday outreach to up to 3,000 doses each weekend.

The City continues to schedule appointments for vaccinations at TCF Center, and is providing rides to TCF for just $2 to Detroiters who need transportation. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of an appointment. If a wheelchair accessible vehicle is required, one will be provided. Eligible Detroiters can book an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

The full list of eligible individuals who can schedule appointments at TCF now includes:

Manufacturing employees living or working in Detroit

Good Neighbors age 55 or older, regardless of residency, if they drive an eligible Detroiter age 60 or older to TCF and have scheduled an appointment at the same time.

Food Service Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit (NEW)

Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit (NEW)

Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 65 or older (born in 1955 or before)

K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers

S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time

State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit

Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation

Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit

Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

Members of the city’s disabled community

Home health care workers living in Detroit

Scheduling details

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Workers and residents will not be vaccinated without having first made an appointment. Individuals must call 313-230-0505 to schedule.

Grocery store and security guard employees scheduling appointments will be required to provide their name, residence address and age. For greater efficiency and convenience, the city is recommending that when possible, eligible members of the same family or neighbors schedule jointly and arrive in the same vehicle. Group B essential workers will be required to provide the name of their employer and their most recent pay stub to verify their eligibility.

Second vaccination required

When they schedule their appointment, individuals will be provided two appointment dates, one for the first dose and another for the required second dose. Call center staff will contact each scheduled person prior to their second appointment to remind them. Individuals also will be provided specific instructions on when and where to arrive to the TCF Center, where they will be required to fill out a basic consent form.

After receiving their vaccination, individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles inside the TCF garage for a period of approximately 15 minutes to make sure they are not experiencing any side effects. Medical staff will be on hand to assist any who may experience any side effects. Appointments should last approximately one hour once the person enters the TCF garage.