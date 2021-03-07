Cincinnati triple murder suspect Chandra Moore dies, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Chandra Moore, the man sought by authorities earlier this month for a triple homicide and two attempted murders in Cincinnati died Friday, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Moore, 55, died after being in critical condition following an exchange in gunfire with Detroit officers.

He was shot by Detroit officers on March 1. The shooting happened after Cincinnati police reached out to DPD and let it know that Moore had fled to the city and was at the Rivertown Inn and Suites.

Detroit officers planned to approach Moore as he exited the hotel around 9:50 a.m. that day. Police said that when Moore saw officers he made his way to a parked vehicle and then opened fire on them.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that officers shot back at Moore, who was struck several times.

Moore was listed in critical condition right after the gunfire exchange. Police recovered three handguns, one semi-automatic gun and two revolvers.

Triple homicide, 2 attempted murders

There was an active warrant for murder and felonious assault against Moore at the time he was shot by Detroit officers.

Moore is accused of killing 33-year-old Timothy Dugar, 35-year-old Andrew Wesley and 28-year-old Brittany Wagoner. Wagoner was Moore’s wife. He is also accused of injuring a 17-year-old boy and a 51-year-old man.

