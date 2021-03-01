Cincinnati murder suspect shot after opening fire on Detroit police, chief says

DETROIT – A man wanted for a triple homicide and two attempted murders in Cincinnati was shot by officers in Detroit, police said.

Detroit police located the suspect at the Rivertown Inn & Suites on Monday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Rivard Street.

Officers planned to approach the suspect as he exited the hotel around 9:50 a.m. Police said that when the suspect saw officers he made his way to a parked vehicle and then opened fire on officers.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that officers shot back at the suspect, who was struck several times. The suspect, Chandra Moore, 55, is listed in critical condition, according to police. He was transported to a hospital and is being treated.

Ad

Police recovered three handguns, one semi-automatic gun and two revolvers.

No officers were injured.

READ: More local crime coverage