Loved ones gather to remember Metro Detroit nurse believed to have been killed by her granddaughter

CANTON – It was the perfect send off for someone who was loved.

Friends of 65-year-old Cynthia Mosby met at Summit Park in Canton Saturday, right behind the very place she worked part-time for the last 10 years. She worked at the St. Joseph Mercy Health Center in Canton.

“Cindy’s been a nurse for 35 years. She’s been taking care of patients and us, all of us for a very, very long time,” said Erin Jedrusik. “She was loved by so many people,”

Mosby also worked at Henry Ford Hospital as the Nurse Manager in the ER for the last 35 years. That’s why the prayer vigil started with a dedication from the local fire and police departments.

“She loved us and she took care of us. She made sure that when we didn’t have time to eat, she had food there for us,” said Linda McCormick. “When we needed help, when we needed a hand with anything or knowledge, she had it.”

That’s why her co-workers -- Linda McCormick and Erin Jedrusik -- planned a prayer vigil in her honor. It was their way of saying goodbye to a close friend.

Canton Police said Mosby was stabbed to death on Feb. 21 by her 14-year-old granddaughter, who she had custody of. Officers said the 14-year-old granddaughter used a kitchen knife and they believe the teen was upset because her grandmother kept pressing her about her school work.

Mosby’s son found her the next day.

“It’s still very difficult to understand everything that happened. Cindy was a kind of person that it really didn’t take long for you to like her, fall in love with her,” Jerry Huss said. “She was a person that would literally take the shirt off her back at any moment for anybody.”

Although no one understand why this happened, they wanted to make sure that Mosby knew from Heaven that they were thinking of her and that they miss her.

