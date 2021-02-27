14-year-old Canton girl charged with murdering her grandmother

CANTON – A 14-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 21 death of Cynthia Mosby.

According to authorities, Mosby, 65, was the girl’s grandmother and had custody of the teen.

The father of the suspect, whose mother was killed, said he’s still trying to wrap his head around the situation.

Mosby’s death shocked the quiet Canton neighborhood, where she lived for more than 20 years. Police said she was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife Sunday and her body was found by her son the next day.

He said he thinks his daughter may have been upset with how much Mosby pushed her to focus on her studies.

Police said they located the 14-year-old girl at a hotel Monday in Southgate. She was arraigned Saturday morning on first and second-degree murder charges.

Police said they believe Mosby’s death was premeditated.

The teen is expected to return to court April 15.

Neighbors said Mosby always had a smile on her face, even when she chased after her dog and she often spoke about wanting to retire to Florida.

