Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Canton Township subdivision

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating what is being called a suspicious death that happened inside a Canton Township subdivision.

Officers received a call at 7:45 a.m. Monday about an unresponsive person at a home on Kimberly Drive. Police found the body of a 65-year-old woman when they arrived.

“That’s very bad news for me. We are all peaceful neighbors. I feel sorry about that. I don’t know the reason, but I hope it’s not crime, you know,” said a neighbor who referred to himself as Mr. Lee.

Police have taken one person into custody. So far officers have not been able to comment on exactly how the woman died or the events that led to the incident taking place.

The neighbor is finding the death hard to believe.

“She’s a nice lady. I feel sorry about that,” he added.

The name of the victim and person in custody are not being released at this time. The death remains under investigation.