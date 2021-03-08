21-year-old woman killed in Dearborn rollover crash, police say

Dearborn police believe the driver of this pickup truck witnessed a crash on March 7, 2021.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Dearborn, police said.

Dearborn officials said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday (March 7) in the area of M-39 and Hubbard Drive.

The 21-year-old Detroit woman was driving a Dodge Journey south on M-39 when the SUV swerved and rolled over, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“This is a tragedy for the family and our entire community,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “We will not rest until the subject(s) responsible is brought to justice.”

Dearborn police are asking for the public’s help identifying a witness to the incident. They said the witness was driving a silver or tan pickup truck with an extended cab and an open bed.

Here are pictures of the truck provided by Dearborn police:

Dearborn police believe the driver of this pickup truck witnessed a crash on March 7, 2021. (WDIV)

Dearborn police believe the driver of this pickup truck witnessed a crash on March 7, 2021.