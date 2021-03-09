Garden City offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments March 15

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Garden City will be making COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents 65 and older and those 50 or older with pre-existing conditions on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The vaccinations will be administered at the Maplewood Community Center (31735 Maplewood, Garden City) between 9 a.m-3:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the city said it is not sure if this will be a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) or a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

There will be no walk-up appointments. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Residents must provide valid ID proving they are a Garden City resident when they arrive at Maplewood Center at their appointed time.

You are not eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccination if you have had a flu shot, shingles shot or any other vaccination in the last 14 days.

Several hundred vaccines will be given out on this day at the Maplewood Community Center. You should not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled time. You could wait outside while in line, so please dress appropriately. Use the doors on Maplewood Avenue to enter.

