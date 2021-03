The scene of a March 10, 2021, fatal shooting at Fenkell Avenue and Sussex Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 48-year-old woman was shot and killed overnight on Detroit’s west side, according to officials.

Police said the shooting happened at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday (March 10) near Fenkell Avenue and Sussex Street.

The woman was driven to a nearby hospital, but she died in the emergency room, authorities said.

Detroit officers said they don’t have any additional information about the shooting or any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.