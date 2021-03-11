Detroit police search for driver, vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking the help locating and identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 78-year-old man on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, March 1 in the area of W. Seven Mile Road and Heyden Street.

The victim, identified as Thomas Starks, was crossing Seven Mile Road when he was hit by a white Dodge Charger. Police said the vehicle has tinted windows and traveled eastbound of Seven Mile.

Anyone with information on the driver, or the incident is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.