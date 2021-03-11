Families forced out of homes after fire erupts at apartment building in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Firefighters from multiple cities spent hours Wednesday night at the Bentley Square Apartments in Garden City after fire broke out in a first floor apartment.

Investigators are still working on a cause as 911 callers believed it was electrical and started on a back patio.

When firefighters arrived on the scene near Merriman and Block roads, fire and smoke were already visible. Fire alarms activated and everyone was able to get out. Firefighters went inside immediately to make sure everyone was out and started an interior attack on the blaze.

“We were probably about 30-45 minutes into it and all of our mutual aid companies on location. We had to go defensive because it got inside the walls... and up in the second and third floor,” said Garden City fire Lt. Daniel Neault.

The 16-unit building suffered serious damage and everyone has been displaced.

“My apartment is completely trashed with smoke damage, water damage and fire damage if it hit there,” said Taylor Sheldon. “Everybody lost everything.”

