Detroit police seek 15-year-old missing for nearly a month

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old named Magdalena Mora who was last seen Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. in the 5600 block of Rogers Street in Detroit.

She left her home in the area that day and never returned. According to police, no one has seen or heard from the teen since then.

Her family is worried since the teen has been missing for almost a month.

Magdalena went missing wearing a pink scarf on her head, gray long sleeve shirt, black jeans along with black and white Air Force shoes.

Police say the teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

Read more: Missing in Michigan stories