Man dies after girlfriend calls police to say she stabbed him at Southfield apartment

27-year-old Southfield man pronounced dead at hospital

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 27-year-old Southfield man died overnight after his girlfriend called police to report she had stabbed him during a dispute at an apartment complex, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday (March 15) at the Lancaster Hills apartment complex on Lancaster Drive near Telegraph and 12 Mile roads, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call from a 22-year-old Southfield woman who said she was involved in a domestic altercation and had stabbed her boyfriend.

Authorities arrived, rendered aid and took the man to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, officials said.

The woman has been taken into custody pending further investigation, according to police. The case is being investigated as a domestic homicide, per Southfield officials.

