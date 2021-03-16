Detroit police search for 54-year-old man missing for more than a week

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was last seen on March 4.

Detroit police said that about 9 a.m. that day, Taylor was last seen when his niece dropped him off at a barbershop in the area of West Warren and Livernois avenues.

Leonard Taylor Details Age 54 years old Height 5′10″ Weight 180 pounds Clothing Black jacket, black pants and black/gray gym shoes Other Light complexion, green eyes, black and gray hair. Has a scar on his chest.

Police said Taylor is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

