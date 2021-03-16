32ºF

Detroit police search for 54-year-old man missing for more than a week

Leonard Taylor was last seen on March 4

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Leonard Taylor (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was last seen on March 4.

Detroit police said that about 9 a.m. that day, Taylor was last seen when his niece dropped him off at a barbershop in the area of West Warren and Livernois avenues.

Leonard TaylorDetails
Age54 years old
Height5′10″
Weight180 pounds
ClothingBlack jacket, black pants and black/gray gym shoes
OtherLight complexion, green eyes, black and gray hair. Has a scar on his chest.

Police said Taylor is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

