Gunman in violent murder of 28-year-old Warren resident arraigned

WARREN, Mich. – On Friday, a 28-year-old Warren man died after being shot five times in the head and neck by a 27-year-old man, police say.

The suspect was arrested in Detroit and taken into police custody on Saturday, according to Warren Police Commissioner, William Dwyer.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Warren Manor Apartments.

The victim was taken to Ascension Oakland Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Warren police say evidence collected showed the gunman shot the victim while he was on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Weapons were seized when police searched the shooter’s home and car.

Warren police called the shooting a senseless act of violence. Police say the gunman shot the victim three additional times in the head as he was on the ground unable to defend himself.

This marks the city’s first homicide of 2021.

The gunman was arraigned Tuesday at 2 p.m. on charges at the Warren 37th District Court.