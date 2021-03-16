Oakland County Health Division provides update on COVID vaccine clinics and doses

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history on December 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. More than 50 hospitals across England were designated as covid-19 vaccine hubs, the first stage of what will be a lengthy vaccination campaign. NHS staff, over-80s, and care home residents will be among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which recently received emergency approval from the country's health authorities. (Photo by Frank Augstein - Pool / Getty Images)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Health Division will conduct 12 COVID-19 vaccine clinics by appointment only the week of Tuesday, March 9 through Monday, March 15 in Holly, Novi, Rochester, Southfield, Waterford Township and West Bloomfield.

In addition, the Health Division will administer the COVID-19 vaccine at eight long-term care centers.

To date, 26 long-term care centers have received a first or second dose of vaccine, according to the county.

Register to get vaccinated in Oakland County by clicking here.

The county also is redistributing vaccine to 12 providers this week.

Along with the State of Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination priorities, Oakland County Health Division has applied the Social Vulnerability Index to scheduling appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

After evaluating its first-dose appointments from Dec. 18 to March 4, the Health Division discovered that the SVI is helping the Health Division’s vaccine distribution mirror the county’s demographics.

