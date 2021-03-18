Woman, 22, charged with open murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend at Southfield apartment

Erin Danielle Ray, 22, faces a murder charge after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute on March 15, 2021. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend at a Southfield apartment this week.

Erin Danielle Ray, 22, was charged Wednesday with one count of open murder against Jerome Samuel Williams, 27. Open murder means that the prosecutor has not decided between first- or second-degree murder charges, and will allow a jury to decide instead.

AT about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, March 15, Ray called police and told them that she was in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend and that she stabbed him. Authorities arrived and transported Williams to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The incident took place at the Lancaster Hills apartment complex on Lancaster Drive, near Telegraph and 12 Mile roads.

Riley was arraigned on the afternoon of March 17 in the 46th District Court and was denied bond. Officials say she is expected to appear in court next on April 1.

