A look at the damage cause by the Auburn Hills based fire that happened Saturday, March 20, 2021.

DETROIT – A single story family home in the 100 block of Guanonocque Street in Auburn Hills caught fire Saturday night, according to the city’s fire department.

The Auburn Hills Fire Department reported that at around 11:56 p.m. Saturday crews were sent to the area after a fire was reported.

Residents of the home managed to escape in time and avoid any injuries. The back of the home and an attached covered porch caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.