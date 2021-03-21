Residents urged to avoid 14 Mile in Clawson due to barricaded situation

CLAWSON, Mich. – Police are dealing with a barricaded situation in Clawson.

According to authorities, a teenager had been shot and the suspected shooter has been barricaded inside a home on 14 Mile Road, near Main Street and Washington Avenue.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police said it was a domestic issue. Police have surrounded the home and have been trying to talk the suspected shooter out.

Clawson police were joined by officers with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, Royal Oak Police Department, Troy Police Department and others.

Authorities said they are trying to end the situation peacefully.

“That’s what our SWAT team is doing. We have negotiators here and a psychologist,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “A lot of professionals here are trying to talk him out.”

Neighbors have been told to either evacuate or to shelter in place.

The situation is ongoing.

