Clawson police: 15-year-old girl dies after being shot by stepfather at home

CLAWSON, Mich. – A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot Sunday inside at home in Clawson, police said.

Police said the teen was shot by her 45-year-old stepfather. The man had been barricaded inside the home on Sunday. He eventually died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to authorities, police were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to a home on 14 Mile Road, near Main Street and Washington Avenue, on reports of a shooting. They were joined by officers from the Troy and Royal Oak police departments.

Officers found the teenaged girl, who allegedly had been shot by her stepfather, police said. She was transported to a hospital where she was first listed in critical condition. She later died.

“It was a young lady involved. I did see her get carried out of the house by three cops,” said neighbor Ryan Henahan. “My understanding is that she was shot in the back.”

Here’s the report from Sunday night:

Police said the suspect had fled from a neighbor’s house and barricaded himself inside his own house.

Police also said a neighbor, who was trying to help the teen girl, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

“I believe, to my knowledge, there was a lady who lived next to me, she was shot in the knee,” Henahan said.

When police were unable to communicate with the suspect, the Oakland County SWAT team, negotiators and a psychologist were called to the scene for assistance.

Police said they were unable to make any communication with the suspect and, after several hours, the suspect’s body was found with the use of the drone.

