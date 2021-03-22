Barricaded situation in Clawson ends, teen girl in critical condition

CLAWSON, Mich. – A barricaded situation in Clawson came to an end Sunday after the suspect was found dead inside the home.

Police said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL STORY: Residents urged to avoid 14 Mile in Clawson due to barricaded situation

According to authorities, police were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to a home on 14 Mile Road, near Main Street and Washington Avenue, on reports of a shooting. They were joined by officers from the Troy and Royal Oak police departments.

Officers found a teenager girl who had been shot by her stepfather and she was transported to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspect had fled from a neighbor’s house and barricaded himself inside his own house.

Police said the neighbor was also shot and was rushed to a hospital.

When police were unable to communicate with the suspect, the Oakland County SWAT team, negotiators and a psychologist were called to the scene for assistance. Police said they were unable to make any communication with the suspect and after several hours, the suspect’s body was found with the use of the drone.

