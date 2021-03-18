Ford Field mass COVID vaccination site aims to administer 355,000 vaccines over next 2 months

DETROIT – Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the Ford Field clinic will administer more than 350,000 vaccine doses in the next two months.

Detroit Lions President Rod Wood said the vaccination clinic will be the most important event to be held at Ford Field, topping Super Bowl XL in 2006.

“This Ford Field site will administer 6,000 shots a day starting March 24 and will continue for eight weeks,” Whitmer said.

Local 4 Defenders reported in February that officials from FEMA were touring Ford Field and were planning to turn the home of the Detroit Lions into a massive vaccination site.

Whitmer, Meijer, FEMA, the Detroit Lions and Henry Ford Health Systems made the announcement official Thursday -- Ford Field will host one of the nation’s largest mass COVID vaccination operations.

Detroit was a COVID hot spot in 2020, which is a big reason why Ford Field was chosen.

“Detroit was one of America’s epicenters for cases and deaths,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “As a Detroiter, I felt this personally, having said goodbye to 27 people due to the virus.”

Here’s how to register

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

