Detroit mother charged with child abuse in non-fatal shooting of 13-year-old son

Victim found with gunshot wound on the right side of his forehead

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

The suspect was expected to be arraigned in the 34th District Court after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

DETROIT – A Detroit mother has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of her 13-year-old son who was shot by his 10-year-old cousin.

Brianna Williams, 30, is charged with second degree child abuse.

Original Story: Police say child accidentally shot 13-year-old in Detroit home

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on March 9 at 12:30 p.m. police were sent to a home in the 19400 block of Justine Street in Detroit after a call was made about a child being shot in the head.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the right side of his forehead. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment and critically injured.

Allegedly, the 10-year-old found an unsecured handgun that belonged to a relative of the suspect and shot his cousin in the head.

New Today: Detroit parents charged in non-fatal shooting of 3-year-old son

Related: Detroit police giving free gun locks to residents to prevent accidental shootings involving children

“This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon,“ said Wayne County Prosecutor, Kim Worthy.

“Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms.”

Williams was expected to be arraigned in 34th District Court after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

