Family seeking justice for 28-year-old woman killed in 2017 hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT – A family is seeking answers nearly four years after 28-year-old Shacarra Butler was killed in a deadly hit-and-run.

The incident happened in September 2017 on Interstate 96 near Livernois Avenue in Detroit. Family members said Butler was forced off the roadway, causing her to overturn.

She died from her injuries after being in the hospital for 78 days. Her mother, Raquel Flint, pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“I will never stop loving her. I will never stop fighting for justice. She did not have an accident, she was not in a crash, she did not commit suicide. My daughter was murder. Please help us. Help her,” Flint said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $4,500 for any information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 800-Speak Up or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

