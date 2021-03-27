Livonia named one of the most livable small cities in the nation

Livonia has been ranked in the top 15 of the most livable small cities in the nation.

On the list of top 35, Livonia ranked No. 13, followed by Rio Rancho, New Mexico and West Des Moines, Iowa.

The city of Wyoming in Kent County was ranked No. 28.

A study by SmartAsset compared nearly 300 cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 people across 11 metrics related to home affordability, job opportunity, healthcare accessibility, income equality and entertainment options.

Earlier this year, the city of Detroit was recognized for Campus Maritus (USA Today’s 10Best Top Public Squares) and Detroit Riverfront (USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest).

