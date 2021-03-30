Demand for appointments at Michigan SOS offices high as extension on renewing IDs set to expire

DETROIT – Frustrated trying to secure an appointment at a Secretary of State branch office?

You’re not alone. As you will see the demand is high because we are approaching a significant date and many may have been procrastinating.

Here’s how to lock in the appointment you need.

The demand is so high for appointments at the SOS that some people are selling their appointment times on the Facebook Marketplace.

Avoid paying for an appointment because getting one is not as hard as it seems.

You might just be approaching it the wrong way.

The extensions put in place during COVID to handle an expiring ID expires at the end of this month.

To make an appointment visit the SOS website by clicking here.

If you are concerned about getting an appointment remember there are thousands of next day appointments available online every single day, there are 130 branch offices, website options and self-service stations.

