Garden City police investigating after man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Police said a man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide early Wednesday afternoon in Garden City.

At about 12:29 p.m., authorities received a call about a man firing a gun at a woman in front of a home on Windsor Street near Henry Ruff Road. Responding officers found the two people outside of a home from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was found nearby.

“At this point in the preliminary investigation, it appears that the incident was related to a domestic relationship between the male and female and that the male had taken his own life after taking the life of the female,” Garden City police said in a press release.

Police said both people were not members of the community, and at the time of the incident, the woman was in the city working on a home on Windsor Street.

No further information has been released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

