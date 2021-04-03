Impaired driver arrested after crashing into Southfield police cruiser during traffic stop

The Southfield Police Cruiser that was struck.

SOUTHFIELD – Officers arrested a woman who crashed into a Southfield Police Department cruiser while impaired on Saturday.

The incident happened Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. while Michigan State Police officers were conducting a traffic stop northbound on the Lodge Freeway near Telegraph in Southfield to investigate a driver suspected of being impaired.

When the Southfield Police Department Tahoe pulled up behind the traffic stop to provide additional visibility it was struck by another driver in a pickup truck.

The pickup truck driven by a woman hit the police cruiser in the right lane, moved another 200 feet and then hit a fence to the right of the roadway.

She hit the police cruiser while MSP officers were performing field sobriety tests on the first driver who was initially stopped and suspected of being impaired.

The woman in the pickup truck who struck the police cruiser turned out to be impaired and was arrested.

Neither the officer in the Southfield police cruiser or woman were injured in the crash.

The white truck that slammed into the Southfield police vehicle. (Michigan State Police)