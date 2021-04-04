Police investigating body found in alley on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man after his body was found Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the man was discovered in an alley located near the intersection of Central Avenue and Wagner Street. Police said he had been shot in the body.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

